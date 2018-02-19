Plane with smoking engine makes emergency landing in Thailand

NokAir said on Monday that it had "taken all remedy measures" for passengers after a flight from Sakon Nakhon to Don Muang Airport had to return to its origin for an emergency landing on Sunday.

NokAir said the captain of Flight DD9407, which left Sakon Nakhon International Airport at 3.10pm, properly observed safety precautions by returning to land at the airport following an engine malfunction.

The Bombardier Q400 turboprop plane with 84 passengers on board returned two minutes after it took off after smoke was seen coming from an engine compartment.

In a statement, NokAir said some passengers were transferred to fly Flight DD9521 that left the Nakhon Phanom International Airport at 9.10pm and reached Don Muang Airport at 10.20pm.

Other passengers were allowed to reschedule their flights at their convenience or get a refund.