Police on the hunt for man suspected of raping New Zealand tourist in Bangkok

Police have applied for an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly lured a 29-year-old New Zealand tourist and raped her at an under-construction building opposite Wat Rajabophit in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district early on Saturday, police deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Patanacharoen said on Monday.

The unnamed tourist, who was in shock and crying, was taken to file a rape complaint with police at Samranrat precinct at 3am on Saturday after she had fled the building and called for help from patrol police in the area of the nearby temple.

The victim's friend, who later showed up to testify at the police station, said they had been at a drinking party in the Khaosan Road area before the 29-year-old left with a man at around 2.30am, and was lured into the building where he then attacked her.

Police forensic officers inspected the scene of the alleged assault, while the victim was sent for a medical examination in order to get results on which to build the case, Krissana said.

Police identified the suspect after a team of investigators checked CCTV footage from cameras in the area and along the assailant's escape route.

They notified related police agencies about the crime against a foreigner, as well informing the New Zealand Embassy. Krissana said national police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda had instructed police investigators to probe the case speedily and carefully with a view to punishing the wrongdoer.