Police investigate alleged incest, abortion in Indonesian village

Batanghari Police have arrested a woman and her two children after an investigation connected them to the recent discovery of a badly decomposed male fetus that was found on an oil palm plantation near Pulau village, Muara Tembesi district, Batanghari regency, Jambi.

The suspects, AD, 38, AS, 18, and WA, 15, are being held under the Child Protection Law and the Criminal Code (KUHP). AS is accused of raping his sister, WA, while she and her mother have been charged with aborting the 8-month-old fetus. AS could face 15 years in prison if found guilty and AD and WA 10 years.

During the investigation, AS allegedly confessed that he had raped his sister eight times since last September. He allegedly told police that when she refused his advances, he would beat her into submission. AS claimed that watching porn had driven him to do this.

The mother, AD, told police that she was unaware that her son had allegedly raped her daughter.

Batangsari Police resort unit head Insp. I Dimas Arki Jati Pratama said once the case dossiers have been completed, his office would submit them to the Batanghari prosecutor’s office for further processing.

Villagers said they would not allow the sibling to return to the village. They also decided that the child, the result of alleged incest, could not be buried there in accordance to customary law.