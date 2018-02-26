Police raid drug parties in Bangkok hotel

Police raided two suites of a Bangkok hotel early on Sunday and detained 36 people allegedly taking part in drug parties.

The detainees included 12 women. Police reportedly recovered ecstasy pills, ketamine and drug-taking equipment from the suites.

An informed source said police conducted the raids after receiving a tip-off that some nightlife-seekers had arranged the parties via online media.

These groups checked in at the Skydome Resotel in Bangkok's Lat Phrao district at 2am, booking one junior suite at Bt3,900 (S$163.60) and one full suite at Bt13,000.

Police said all those who were found in the suites will undergo urine tests.

"If tests show substance abuse, they will be charged," a policeman, who did not give his name, said.

He said those found with illicit drugs will face additional charges of drug possession.

The source said Skydome Resotel would also be investigated as to whether it had a proper licence and why it had allowed drug parties to happen in its premises.