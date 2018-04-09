Police seek cause of accident that killed Thai actress

Police are trying to determine the cause of a fatal car accident that killed a 21-year-old actress in Ayutthaya province on Saturday.

Natnicha Cherdchubupphakaree, who made her acting debut at a very young age, was killed after her BMW sedan slid off a road and crashed into a big tree.

“There’s no trace of braking on the road surface,” Ayutthaya’s deputy police chief Pol Colonel Sa-nga Thirasaranyanont said as he inspected the scene on Sunday.

He said police did not find Natnicha’s cellphone at the scene either.



Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

“We will try to find it and all related evidence,” he said.

No witness has come forward and it remains unclear whether anyone saw the accident.

A source at BMW Thailand said it would assign its engineer to examine Natnicha’s sedan. An airbag to the side of the driver’s seat opened, but the front airbag did not.

Natnicha’s mother Ladda Uttawa, meanwhile, picked up the body of her daughter from Thammasat Hospital.



Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

She was accompanied by relatives and Natnicha’s friends.

The body will be transferred to Ratchasingkorn Temple in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district for a three-day funeral service.

The cremation will take place on April 11.