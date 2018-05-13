Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol taps out Rome Trinidad at home

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol is quickly emerging as the breakout martial arts star of 2018.

After a rough start in her ONE Championship tenure, the Indonesian wushu champion has vastly improved her skills, and started 2018 off with a pair of first-round victories.

On Saturday, 12 May, she scored the hat trick at ONE: GRIT AND GLORY.

In front of a partisan crowd at the Jakarta Convention Center, Gaol submitted Filipina striker Rome “The Rebel” Trinidad in the opening round of their women’s atomweight clash, courtesy of a guillotine choke.

Both women took the center of the cage in the bout’s opening seconds, and threw a series of punches and kicks in rapid succession. With neither competitor getting the better of the stand-up, the striking was abandoned in favor of the grappling.

Gaol owned the tussle almost immediately, locking in the eventual match-ending guillotine choke. Although “The Rebel” struggled, she was punished with a series of knees while her Indonesian foe was pressed against the cage.

When the Jakarta native finally secured the submission, Trinidad was forced to the canvas, and then she forced to tap at the 2:27 mark of the first round.

Now with her third victory of 2018, Lumban Gaol’s breakout year continues to rage on.