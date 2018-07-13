Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol Targets Fourth Win In A Row At ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol has had an incredible start to 2018 in ONE Championship.

The rising Indonesian star has reeled off three straight wins, with each one coming via first-round stoppage.

Now she is ready to return to home soil to face Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 13 July. It will be a bout that she hopes will help move her one step closer to title contention in the ONE atomweight division.

Her form has had a remarkable turnaround after she started 2018 with a 0-2 career record, and she says she is looking to continue building her momentum as she bids to position herself for a shot at the title.

“I am so happy, and now I have greater responsibility, for sure,” she says.

“I was just unlucky and had a lack of experience in 2017. I really hope that I can be better in the future.”

Lumban Gaol kicked off her career against top opposition, dropping a decision to Tiffany Teo in her debut, and then a second-round TKO loss to Gina Iniong in her second bout.

Since then, she’s rebounded brilliantly, earning first-round finishes of Audreylaura Boniface, Krisna Limbaga and Rome Trinidad to set up Friday’s bout.

After facing such respected competition earlier in her career, Lumban Gaol says her upcoming opponent does not offer any challenges she has not already faced in her career.

“I don’t see anything dangerous from her,” the Indonesian says. “We both train hard, and we will show each other our skills.

“I will use my striking skill, and maybe some ground techniques. It’s all depends on the chances I get.

“For me, every bout is a challenge, and I don’t feel big pressure. I will do my best to prepare well.”

With her bouts this year taking place in late January, February, May, and now early July, Lumban Gaol has endured a tough schedule, but she is hopeful she will see the dividends in the cage.

“I believe with strong willpower, I will be getting better,” she says.

“Every fighter will keep pushing their skills and continue learning, and that is a real champion, in my opinion.”

Victory over Radzuan – and an extension of her run to four impressive victories – may put her in the perfect position to challenge reigning ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee for the World Title later this year.