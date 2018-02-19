PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang sold out online

While global visitors may want to take home their own souvenirs of the lovable PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang, it may become harder to procure the stuffed tigers as they are sold out in most online shops.

A wide array of products were originally available, featuring the round-faced white tiger wearing Korean traditional costume, riding sleds, perched atop headbands, hanging from keychains and emblazoned on fluffy blankets. However, the official online store has sold out of nearly all of them as of Sunday.

Other online shops carrying the items, operated by Lotte Department Store, are also facing skyrocketing demand for Soohorang.

Stuffed Soohorang dolls range in price from 25,000 (S$30.75) won to 120,000 won (S$147.60), the most expensive one wearing a gold medal on its neck. All such products were sold out on Lotte's online shop El Lotte and at the online Lotte Duty Free.



Photo: Lotte Department Store

A few other items including Soohorang keychains, neck pillows, mugs and heating packs remain available online.

The PyeongChang Organizing Committee is not revealing the exact number of Soohorang items sold, according to its communications official. The mascot's popularity is still palpable, meanwhile, with some 20,000 to 30,000 visitors flocking to the Olympic Super Store gift shops in Pyeongchang and Gangneung each day, the official said.

As more items are available for purchase at the Super Store than online, visitors seeking to possess their very own Soohorang dolls may have to brave the crowds at the brick-and-mortar shops in Gangwon Province.



Photo: Lotte Duty Free

The cheerful tiger has grabbed global attention through promotional clips depicting its cute antics and on-site cheerleading.

The stuffed dolls that the Olympic athletes receive at the venue ceremonies are those adorned with the uhsahwa, or paper flower bestowed to those who passed national exams during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

Only 30 of these limited edition uhsahwa Soohorang are available per day at each official Olympic goods shop.