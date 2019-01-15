Python nest found in South Jakarta house's plumbing system

South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency personnel remove on Jan 14, a 4-metre-long mother of 15 pythons from a house's plumbing system on Jl. Haji Meran in Lenteng Agung.
PHOTO: Instagram/humasjakfire
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Jan 15, 2019

A house's plumbing system in South Jakarta has become a nest for snakes.

South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency personnel removed on Monday a 4-metre-long mother of 15 pythons from a house's plumbing system on Jl. Haji Meran neighborhood unit (RT) 09 community unit (RW) 05 in Lenteng Agung.

"Locals reported that a python had made its nest in the plumbing system of the house, where 15 pythons were found. Then we pursued the mother," rescue group A sector X Jagakarsa team leader Musonip said as quoted by beritajakarta.id.

Musonip said residents were reported to have spotted a python entered the plumbing system at 4.15 am (5.15 am Singapore time).

Senin, 14 Januari 2019 | #InfoEvakuasi petugas Pemadam Kebakaran dari Sektor X Jagakarsa melakukan penanganan (penangkapan) Ular jenis Sanca yang masuk ke saluran air rumah warga di alamat Jl. Haji Meran RT. 09/05 Kel. Lenteng Agung Kec. Jagakarsa Jakarta

Eight personnel were then deployed to remove the snake, he said.

Musonip said the personnel had to dig 5 metres through the ground to find the python.

Fifteen pythons of around 30 centimetres each were removed from the plumbing system of a house on Jl. Lenteng Agung Barat on Friday.

