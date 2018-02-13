Rescuer appeals for help on Facebook after hauling puppies out of asphalt pool

Rescuer appeals for help on Facebook after hauling puppies out of asphalt pool
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
Chamnan Jai-eua
The Nation/Asia News Network
Feb 13, 2018

Two stray puppies sustained serious injuries after being stuck in a pool of asphalt at a parking lot in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district yesterday.

The two-month-old puppies were found lying face-down in the asphalt, which had leaked out of a 200-litre drum at the parking lot near Wat Laem Chabang Mai.

The more the puppies struggled, the more their bodies, legs, noses and mouths were covered by the sticky substance – and the more they sustained flesh-searing wounds.


Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Truck driver Thawit Laddachot, 48, was backing up his vehicle at the lot when he heard the puppies’ cries for help, and he managed to get them free.


Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Prior to his efforts to clean them, they were covered with asphalt, which had also burned their skin and fur, he said, urging people to offer advice and help via his Facebook page.

on Facebook

ช่วยลูกหมา 2 ตัว พลัดตกยางมะตอย น่าสงสารสุดๆ

Posted by เอ็ม เอกสิทธิ์ อ่ำฉอ้อน on Monday, 12 February 2018
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement