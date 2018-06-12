Road crash saves Rohingya teenager from forced marriage with Malaysian man

A road accident has proved to be blessing in disguise for a 15-year-old Rohingya girl saved from a human-trafficking gang.

The teenager was among eight Rohingya passengers in a pickup truck being chased by police after it sped past a checkpoint in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on June 8.

The truck then lost control and crashed into the side of the road, after which the driver fled the scene.

His eight Rohingya passengers are all now in custody. A police investigation has now concluded that the girl was the victim of a human-trafficking gang and was on her way to being forced into a marriage with a Malaysian man.

An informed source said she had been sold for about Bt90,000 (S$3,744).

"So, a multidisciplinary team looking into this case has resolved to treat this case as a human-trafficking case," the source said.

"Nakhon Si Thammarat's police chief Pol Maj General Wanchai Ekpornpich has now been expediting the case. Soon, arrest warrants for Thai suspects involved will be issued."