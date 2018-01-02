Rolling Stone Indonesia officially shuts down

Rolling Stone Indonesia and RollingStone.co.id officially shut down their operation on Jan. 1 after an announcement from their publisher PT a&e Media on Monday that it no longer held the brand license.

"Today, PT a&e Media as the publisher of Rolling Stone Indonesia magazine and Rolling Stone.co.id announces as of January 1st 2018 that we no longer hold the license for the Rolling Stone Indonesia magazine and the Rolling Stone Indonesia website to operate in the jurisdiction of the Indonesian state," the company stated on its magazine website.

"Any ownership of the brand under the name Rolling Stone Indonesia or associated with Rolling Stone Indonesia has been returned to the Rolling Stone brand owner based in New York, United States of America, and to Rolling Stone International. We would like to thank our employees for their dedication in Rolling Stone Indonesia for 12 years. A huge thanks from the Rolling Stone Indonesia family to all our readers, clients, relatives, musicians, bands, labels, guest writers and parties for your help over Rolling Stone Indonesia's 12-year journey."

The magazine's editor in chief, Adib Hidayat, tweeted on Saturday that Dec. 29, 2017 had been his last working day. He also thanked all the parties who supported the magazine over 12 years.