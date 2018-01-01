Asia

World's oldest living man's secret to longevity: Hot baths and sweets
Thai police charge Frenchman with rape of British tourist on Koh Tao
Japanese confirmed as world's oldest living man aged 112
Boy, 5, pulled over for riding mini motorcycle in Indonesia
Indonesia seizes alleged 'slave ship' wanted by Interpol
Tourists are hurting Southeast-Asia's islands
S Korea schools switch to virtual sports amid worsening air pollution　
Kim Jong Un makes first official mention of US-N Korea talks
'Death Island' Koh Tao in the news again after rape claim by British woman
30 dead, mostly children, as India school bus plunges off cliff
Runaway train: 7 Indian workers suspended after 13-km downhill ride
Duterte against building of casino in Boracay
Indonesia jails bus terminal bombing mastermind for 9 years
Man in India stores mother's body for 3 years in freezer
Couple in critical condition after lift smashes into top of building in Hong Kong
100 injured in major student protests in Bangladesh over govt job quotas
Police seek cause of accident that killed Thai actress
Former South Korean president Lee Myung Bak indicted for corruption
Mass layoffs start on Boracay Island
Hundreds strip off for Philippine's 'underpants run'
11 people die after consuming bootleg liquor in Indonesia

