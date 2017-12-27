S Korean bank allegedly forced female staff to resign after marriage

SEOUL: A branch of local bank Saemaul Financial Firm allegedly forced its female employees to resign after marriage.

In an interview with a local news outlet, one of the former employees said, "When I started my work, I was forced to give a written promise to resign if I should get married. After reporting about my marriage plan, an executive official of the branch selected the date of my resignation."

The official denied her allegation, saying that the resignations were not "forced."