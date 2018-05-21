S. Korean man allegedly kills friend over 'bad' drinking habits

The Busan Nambu Police Station said Monday that it plans to seek an arrest warrant for a man who killed a friend with whom he was drinking.



The suspect is accused of beating to death his friend who had attended the same elementary school. They had been drinking together, along with another alumnus of the same school, at the victim’s studio apartment in Suyeong-gu, Busan, around 3pm Sunday.

The other friend had reportedly fallen asleep after drinking, woke up and filed a report to police after finding that the victim was not breathing at 7pm the same day.

Police suspect the victim died around 5pm. Sunday.

The suspect said during the investigation that he and the victim had fought over the latter’s “bad” drinking habits.