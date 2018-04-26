S Korean man found dead after being sucked into waste pipes

A man in his 30s was found dead after being sucked into an automated vacuum collection system while during a routine check, Namyangju Fire Department said Tuesday.



The 38-year-old man, surnamed Cho, fell into the pipe that leads to the underground AVAC system in a residential area of Byulnae, Gyeonggi Province, at 3.25pm Tuesday.



Despite a neighbor’s immediate call for help, dispatched fire authorities reportedly found Cho’s body 100 meters from the entrance of the pipe after a two-hour search.

The rescue team used two excavators to pull Cho’s body out of the pipe, but the victim had already died when he was discovered, according to police.



Cho reportedly had received complaints of air seeping out of the waste disposal system and was sucked into the pipe as he was leaning forward to look into the problem.