S Korean man murders sister 'in heat of the moment'

S Korean man murders sister 'in heat of the moment'
PHOTO: Pixabay
Catherine Chung
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Jan 20, 2018

A 24-year-old man in North Gyeongsang Province has admitted to the murder of his younger sister, according to police Friday.

Mungyeong Police Station said Friday that it had filed an arrest warrant for the suspect on charges of first-degree murder of a family member.

The suspect reportedly admitted to stabbing his sister, who was a college student, in the "heat of the moment" at 8 a.m. Wednesday after he felt "ignored for being a college drop-out without a steady job."

The man reportedly confessed to the crime 11 hours after the incident at an apartment complex in Mungyeong City.

Once an arrest warrant is issued, police will launch an investigation into the crime.

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement