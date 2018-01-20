S Korean man murders sister 'in heat of the moment'

A 24-year-old man in North Gyeongsang Province has admitted to the murder of his younger sister, according to police Friday.

Mungyeong Police Station said Friday that it had filed an arrest warrant for the suspect on charges of first-degree murder of a family member.

The suspect reportedly admitted to stabbing his sister, who was a college student, in the "heat of the moment" at 8 a.m. Wednesday after he felt "ignored for being a college drop-out without a steady job."

The man reportedly confessed to the crime 11 hours after the incident at an apartment complex in Mungyeong City.

Once an arrest warrant is issued, police will launch an investigation into the crime.