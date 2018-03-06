S Korean man sentenced to 5 years' jail for raping wife of dead colleague

PHOTO: The New Paper
Cho Yun-myung
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Mar 06, 2018

The Jeonju District Court has sentenced a man to five years in prison for committing sexual assault on his dead colleague's wife.

The ruling also ordered 80 hours of sexual abuse education, according to the court on Tuesday. Personal information of the man will be made public for five years.

The man was charged with raping the wife of his former co-worker in 2012.

After his co-worker died, the perpetrator repeatedly demanded that the dead colleague's wife see him.

Despite the woman's rejection, the man lured the woman to his car and committed rape.

Judges said that the man "forcibly raped the victim" and that "the victim did not settle out of court nor forgive the defendant," in explaining their sentence.

 

