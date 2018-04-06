S Korean office workers spend almost $2,000 a year on cash gifts: Survey

S Korean office workers spend almost $2,000 a year on cash gifts: Survey
PHOTO: Reuters
Ahn Sang-yool
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Apr 06, 2018

A recent poll showed that people with office jobs in Korea spend over an average 1.5 million won (S$1,922) every year on cash gifts for special occasions.

Monthly expenses on cash gifts was 129,000 (S$160) won on average, coming to 1.55 million won per year, according to the research conducted by JobKorea on 819 office workers.

Male respondents spent 142,000 won (S$176) a month, 20,000 won more than female respondents at 122,000 won (S$151). Meanwhile, the average expense for married office workers at 141,000 won (S$175) exceeded that of unmarried workers by a small margin of 15,000 won (S$18.60).

About 90.4 per cent responded positive to the question as to whether they felt burdened by attending special events.

And 74.6 per cent said they attend most such events, while 5.4 per cent said they always attend. The average number of such occasions respondents attend was 1.8 per month.

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement