S Korean office workers spend almost $2,000 a year on cash gifts: Survey

A recent poll showed that people with office jobs in Korea spend over an average 1.5 million won (S$1,922) every year on cash gifts for special occasions.

Monthly expenses on cash gifts was 129,000 (S$160) won on average, coming to 1.55 million won per year, according to the research conducted by JobKorea on 819 office workers.

Male respondents spent 142,000 won (S$176) a month, 20,000 won more than female respondents at 122,000 won (S$151). Meanwhile, the average expense for married office workers at 141,000 won (S$175) exceeded that of unmarried workers by a small margin of 15,000 won (S$18.60).

About 90.4 per cent responded positive to the question as to whether they felt burdened by attending special events.

And 74.6 per cent said they attend most such events, while 5.4 per cent said they always attend. The average number of such occasions respondents attend was 1.8 per month.