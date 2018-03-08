S Korean police to investigate death of video streamer in live broadcast

S Korean police to investigate death of video streamer in live broadcast
PHOTO: Reuters file
Catherine Chung
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Mar 08, 2018

A South Korean video streamer in her 30s died by suicide during a live broadcast in Busan on Monday, leaving her fans stunned.

Fans said that the creator was in a live broadcast at 2 p.m. Monday, when she suddenly jumped out of her eighth floor apartment window. Witnesses immediately called the emergency services for help. The streamer was taken to a nearby hospital, but died an hour later. 

During Monday’s broadcast, the victim reportedly complained of a splitting headache due to an ongoing lawsuit and felt there was “no more reasons to live.” When some fans laughed at her comment and mocked her, she suddenly leaped from her apartment window, along with her pet. 

It is reported that the streamer recently got divorced and suffered from depression. 

Busan police plan to investigate the case, while asking the related online company to provide a copy of the recorded video.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement