S. Korean woman falls into sea while staring at phone

PHOTO: Reuters
Ahn Sang-yool
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Jun 18, 2018

A report was filed with the Korea Coast Guard that two people fell into the sea in front of North Port in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Coast Guard arrived only four minutes after the report and rescued a 56-year-old man surnamed Kim and 46-year-old woman surnamed Park who were holding on to a quay wall.

Although they suffered no physical injuries, both were treated for hypothermia and received first aid, according to the Coast Guard.

It said Monday that Park, who was on a walk with her family, fell into the sea while using her phone and walking.

Her husband reportedly dove into the water to save her, but getting hold of the wall was the best he could do.

A Coast Guard official commented, “A small mistake can lead to a serious accident around the seas” and warned against staring at a cellphone while walking.

