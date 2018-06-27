Sara Duterte: Do not listen to my father when he interprets the Bible, Quran

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Wednesday told Filipinos not to listen to her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, when he interprets the Bible or the Quran.

The presidential daughter made the call amid a backlash against the older Duterte from religious groups across the country due to his tirades against God.

"Please do not listen to him interpret the Bible or Quran. He is not a priest, a pastor or an imam. He is the President. Listen only when he speaks about his work," Sara said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

1) This is the first time I will say it out loud and I hate to admit it because I love my two brothers too much but yes I am the favorite child, so that #babaeako campaign is doomed. What he doesn’t like lies not in the gender, but in the character, he ha

1) This is the first time I will say it out loud and I hate to admit it because I love my two brothers too much but yes I am the favorite child, so that #babaeako campaign is doomed. What he doesn’t like lies not in the gender, but in the character, he has no respect for weakness. And many women and some men are known to be damsels in distress, that #babaeako included. 2) Please do not listen to him interpret the bible or quoran, he is not a priest, a pastor or an imam. He is the President, listen only when he speaks about his work. And criticize him on his work not on his “talkkalese” 🤣🤣🤣 Do not waste your negative energy on his interpretation of the bible, that is his opinion. He is protected by the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression even if he is President. #indaysaraduterte

A post shared by Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio (@indaysaraduterte) on

"Do not waste your negative energy on his interpretation of the Bible, that is his opinion. He is protected by the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression even if he is President," she stressed.

