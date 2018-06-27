Sara Duterte: Do not listen to my father when he interprets the Bible, Quran

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Wednesday told Filipinos not to listen to her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, when he interprets the Bible or the Quran.

The presidential daughter made the call amid a backlash against the older Duterte from religious groups across the country due to his tirades against God.

"Please do not listen to him interpret the Bible or Quran. He is not a priest, a pastor or an imam. He is the President. Listen only when he speaks about his work," Sara said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Do not waste your negative energy on his interpretation of the Bible, that is his opinion. He is protected by the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression even if he is President," she stressed.

