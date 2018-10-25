Search for missing American tourist continues on Thailand's Koh Lipe

Search for missing American tourist continues on Thailand's Koh Lipe
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network
Oct 25, 2018

Teams from several agencies searched Koh Lipe and the surrounding sea on Thursday for an American tourist who went missing early on Tuesday.

Satun police, tourist police, immigration police, troops and harbour officials continued the search after two friends reported that Charles Alexander Kosydar, 39, disappeared early on Tuesday.

They told police they were drinking with Kosydar on Monday night until the early hours of Tuesday and the American left to swim at Pattaya Bay and did not return.

Officials also checked an area about six nautical miles from Koh Lipe after fishermen reported they saw something that looked like a human body but they found nothing.

Kosydar entered Thailand via the Suvarnabhumi Airport immigration checkpoint on October 18 with three friends.

More about

Tourism
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement