Second Lion Air JT610 engine recovered

The second engine from Lion Air flight JT610, which crashed into Java Sea last week, has been found.

An officer of the Navy's Fleet I, Col. Bambang Trijanto, said the main turbine of the engine was discovered during a search on Tuesday at a depth of 30 meters. Kompas.com reported that the turbine was not in an intact condition upon discovery.

"[We discovered it] along with 20 body parts, which were handed over to the disaster victim identification [DVI] last night," Bambang said on Wednesday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The Lion Air plane crashed on Oct. 29 morning while en route to Depati Amir Airport in Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung Islands, from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport with 189 people on board, comprising 181 passengers, two pilots and six crew members.

The National Police's DVI team has identified 44 victims from the remains recovered from the water.

Authorities have collected the discovered body parts at Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) 2 in Tanjung Priok Port, North Jakarta, before being handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) for investigation into the accident.

Apart from the engine, the search team has also found other parts of the downed aircraft, such as tubes, batteries, a recorder and power supply. Diver teams have been dispatched to the location where they found the engine, in order to search for and retrieve more parts.