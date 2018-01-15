Seoul provides free public transit amid 'bad' fine dust levels

PHOTO: Seoul Metropolitian Government
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Jan 15, 2018

Warmer temperatures above the freezing point and cloudy skies are in the forecast for Monday in South Korea, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.

Temperatures will hit a high of 7 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 10 C in Daejeon, 12 C in Gwangju, 11 C in Daegu and 12 C in the southeast coastal city of Busan.

For the morning commute, lows are near freezing in Gumi and Jinju in the inner regions of the Gyeongsang provinces.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is waiving fees on subway and local bus routes in during the morning and evening commute hours, as fine dust levels in the air in the capital city are expected to remain "bad" throughout the day, according to the city.

