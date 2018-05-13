Sergej Maslobojev defeats Antonio Plazibat again in ONE Debut

Sergej “Kuvalda” Maslobojev showed the world why he is considered one of the best strikers in the world on his ONE Championship debut.

On Saturday, 12 May, the Lithuanian striker defeated Antonio Plazibat for the second time in his professional career at ONE: GRIT AND GLORY in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The first time these titans of the kickboxing world met was two years ago, and Maslobojev was able to get the TKO.

In their rematch at the Jakarta Convention Center this past weekend, “Kuvalda” got the win, but this time around, it came via unanimous decision. He utilized precise punches and thudding low kicks that saw him land with higher volume.

Plazibat was eager to strike first, but it was the Lithuanian who found a home early. His jab and low kick combinations were swift and punishing, although the Croatian did try to fire back with strikes of his own.

Maslobojev connected with knees to the body, while Plazibat sent his giant frame through the air with flying knees in what turned out to be an evenly-contested first stanza.

Plazibat, a K-1 Heavyweight World Grand Prix Champion, was beginning to find his feet late in the first, and brought this momentum into round two. He threw flurries of punches, and once again went aerial with his knee strikes. “Kuvalda” responded, and pressed the Croatian to the fence with an onslaught of punches.

A respectful embrace started the third round, but it was high-octane action from there. Maslobojev worked again on the jab, low kick combination that had found so much success already, and Plazibat replied with his own leg kicks.

It just seemed as though Maslobojev was more comfortable, and always a half step ahead. He unloaded with volume punches, and made sure to keep leather landing throughout the round.

The dial-up in intensity from the Lithuanian was enough for the judges, and he picked up his second win over Plazibat to push his record to 33-6.