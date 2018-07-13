Sergej Maslobojev Doubles Up In ONE Super Series With Defeat Of Florent Kaouachi

Sergej “Kuvalda” Maslobojev became the first man to win two bouts in ONE Super Series after defeating Florent Kaouachi in an exciting three-round tussle at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER.

The Lithuanian overcame several unfortunate illegal strikes to claim another decisive victory in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday, 13 July.

Both athletes were competing under kickboxing rules with 4-ounce gloves for the first time, although Maslobojev’s mixed martial arts experience seemed to set him in good stead as he found his punching range, and was much more accurate.

A strong jab dropped Kaouachi as he stepped in with a kick in the opening round, and “Kuvalda” gained confidence from there.

In the second stanza, the Lithuanian again appeared more comfortable in boxing range. His French adversary attacked with low kicks and teeps, but the most significant blows landed below the belt, sending Maslobojev down in pain.

Kaouachi was issued with a yellow card, and when “Kuvalda” recovered, he was back to work with his dangerous jab.

It looked as though he was keen to finish the bout in round three, and he came out more aggressively with hard hooks. Kaouachi tried to keep him away with kicks again, but Maslobojev landed a thunderous right hand, which sent his opponent to the canvas for the second time.

He tried to find a finish as the third round continued, but the Parisian kept his composure and stayed out of danger until the end of the contest.

Kaouachi suffered two knockdowns and was issued with a yellow card, so there was no doubt about the judges’ decision. Maslobojev is now 2-0 with ONE Championship, and well-placed for a shot at the World Title in the middleweight kickboxing division when it is created.