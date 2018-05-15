Sergio Wielzen plans on shocking the world at ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS

Sergio “The Samurai” Wielzen faces a true Muay Thai legend on Friday, May 18, but he knows victory will see him shoot to global superstardom.

Wielzen takes on Thailand’s Sam-A Gaiyanhadao for the inaugural ONE Super Series Muay Thai Flyweight World Title at ONE: UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS in Singapore, and the Dutch-Surinamese athlete has his sights set on a shocking upset.

Wielzen is certainly no slouch. An It’s Showtime World Champion, two-time W5 World Champion, and a Lion Fight Lightweight World Champion, Wielzen knows how to win the big bouts.

Against Gaiyanghadao, Wielzen knows he’s facing a true icon of the sport.

“This is going to be the biggest title I will be taking home,” said the 30-year-old.

“The opponent and the title give me a lot of motivation, and a lot of focus. ONE Championship is a crazy big organisation, and they will give me the chance to show the world what I can do.”

Springing a shock is nothing new to Wielzen. In 2010 he knocked out multi-division Lumpinee and Rajdamnern Stadium World Champion Anuwat Kaewsamrit in just 30 seconds with a spectacular head kick. That win alone is more than enough to warn people of his power.

“It does not matter what background or nationality someone has, or how many fights they have,” he said.

“I can beat anybody in the world in my weight class. That is my mindset.”

That mindset will be tested to the full against Gaiyanghadao, a veteran of more than 300 professional Muay Thai wins and a multi-time Lumpinee Stadium World Champion. Now based in Singapore, the Thai legend also has the advantage of having competed under the bright lights of a ONE Championship event before, having taken part in – and won – the first-ever Muay Thai bout staged in the organisation.

That performance saw him knock out Joseph “The Hurricane” Lasiri at ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES, and showcased the spectacular art of Muay Thai to ONE Championship’s colossal global audience.

Now Wielzen has the opportunity to make his name on that big stage and, having looked back at Gaiyanghadao’s performance that night, he believes he has more than enough ability to defeat the Thai and capture the title.

“He did well. He just kept it simple, and did not use too much energy. But he did not do anything special in my opinion,” Wielzen explained.

“Every time I compete, I change up my style, so I think it is a good match-up. He has a strong, basic style, and I have a style that is also strong, but shifts in different directions, so he will not know what to expect.

“When we get in there, it is going to be a war. Nothing else matters. I will give my best so I can win and take this belt home.”