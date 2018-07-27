Serial killer dies after accidentally electrocuting self in jail while masturbating

BOCHUM, Germany - A convicted serial killer was found dead after accidentally electrocuting himself while masturbating in his cell at Bochum Prison in Germany last Sunday, July 22.

Egidius Schiffer, 62, was found with a table lamp chord winded around his nipples and penis while the other end of the chord was plugged in a power socket, as reported by The Times via Mirror on Wednesday (July 25).

The serial killer died from heart failure caused by an electric current that flowed through his chest, according to a post-mortem examination.

On the morning he was found lifeless in his cell, he was still connected to the live current.

The 62-year-old inmate's lawyer asserted that Schiffer was not suicidal, the report stated. Bochum Prison backed the lawyer's claim, declaring that they found "no evidence of suicide."

The circumstances surrounding his death is now being investigated by the authorities - he was last seen alive at 1pm on Saturday.

Schiffer was given the nickname "Aachen Strangler" after he was found guilty of killing five women aged between 15 and 31, the report said.

He picked up his victims who were hitchhikers in northwest Germany and killed them by strangling them with rope. He was also found guilty of raping three of the five victims.

The Aachen Strangler was incarcerated in 2008, 18 years after his last murder. His arrest for the murder-rape cases stemmed from his submission of DNA evidence for a scrap metal theft case a year before.