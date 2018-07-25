Shannon Wiratchai Talks Thai Mixed Martial Arts Growth And Facing Shinya Aoki

Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai is all set for the biggest bout of his career.

The Thai star takes on Japanese martial arts legend and former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki at ONE: REIGN OF KINGS in Manila, the Philippines on July 27.

And the spectacular striker is excited to grow the profile of martial arts in Thailand, as his upcoming ONE Championship contest with Aoki is generating significant interest in the region.

“It is changing a lot,” he admits.

“Mixed martial arts in Thailand is now accepted by more people.

“In the past, the Muay Thai and boxing community saw it as a barbaric sport – like an underground fight. Now they have started to learn about it. More and more Muay Thai fans and athletes are interested.”

Wiratchai is competing at the highest level, but he explains that the real development of the sport needs to come from the ground up, and he’s been playing his part, with the introduction of the One Shin Cup, a competition that bears his nickname.

“Right now, we are trying to grow the grassroots,” he explains.

“We want to do this with amateur competition, which is why we have been working on the One Shin Cup. We have had that competition many times already.”

As one of Thailand’s foremost mixed martial arts exports, Wiratchai says he has a responsibility to set the standard and become a role model for others to follow.

“I think I am a big influence on the scene in Thailand in two ways. People that like me might want to be like me, or follow my journey in martial arts. The other angle is there are people who think they can do better, and be better, than me. Both are good if they give people ambition,” he explains.

“I came from kung fu – a traditional martial arts background. Every kind of martial art that exists in this world – aikido, karate, mixed martial arts, wrestling, even tai chi in the park – is useful in its own way.”

As well as his success in ONE Championship, Wiratchai credits the increased interest in the organisation to the recent addition of ONE Super Series, which has provided a platform for some of the legends of Muay Thai to showcase their skills on a new, global, platform.

“It is a good thing, because Thai people always believe in Muay Thai,” he says.

“When we have [ONE Super Series bouts] on the same card, it is a symbol of how they can exist alongside each other.

“It might be a good start for Muay Thai fans to accept mixed martial arts. It might take some time in the beginning, but as time goes on, people will start to learn and recognise that it is a good sport.”

The success of Thai stars like Wiratchai, plus the burgeoning popularity of the ONE Super Series, has helped raise the profile of ONE in Thailand.

Its notoriety is likely to skyrocket later this year when Thai boxing superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defends his WBC Super Flyweight Boxing World Title on a ONE show in October.

Wiratchai says that announcement was a win-win for all concerned.

“It is very good, because our world champion, Srisaket, is very famous right now,” he begins.

“I shared the same stage as him and all the other Thai legends, and that was great for me. We did not talk much, but the vibe was positive.

“Now, boxers and Muay Thai guys can see that although we are all different, we are all Thai fighters, and we are all trying to make Thailand proud, so that is a good start.”

Wiratchai’s upcoming test will see him go head to head with martial arts royalty.

Shinya Aoki is held in high esteem, and the opportunity to face him came as a pleasant surprise for “One Shin”, who accepted the bout with a smile.

“I was thinking about who was going to be the best opponent for me next – maybe Eduard Folayang, Timofey Nastyukhin, Ev Ting, or some other guys,” he explains.

“Then I got offered Shinya. When I heard this name, I just said, ‘Okay!’

“It is like the first time I competed in ONE against Mitch Chilson. He is American, and I thought he would be strong. I was so scared, actually, but when I took that offer, it became my motivation to step my game up.

“This time, maybe it is is a good chance [to step my game up again], because hearing his name already motivates me. It is like you have the chance to date your first crush!”

Victory over a legend like Aoki would catapult Wiratchai to new levels of stardom, both in Thailand and across Asia. But more important than that, it’ll solidify the Thai star’s credentials for a shot at the ONE Lightweight World Title.

“If I defeat him, surely I will get the title shot, right?” he says.

“But really, when I meet him, I will not care about the title. He is my title shot in life.

“I watched him 15 years ago, and I wanted to be like him. I started my judo and jiu-jitsu, and now I get my chance to share the cage with him. Maybe that is what I have been preparing 15 years for.”