Singaporean loses control of speeding Porsche, hits police in Krabi

A Singaporean businessman was arrested and charged after his speeding Porsche lost control and hit a police officer at a speed checkpoint on a Krabi road on Thursday morning.

Sen Sgt Maj Suriya Chumduang suffered from hip and leg injuries and was treated at Krabi Hospital.

Simon Ong Chin Sim, 65, was arrested after his car spun and its left wheel hit the officer while he was removing traffic cones at the checkpoint on Phetkasem Road in front of the 12th Forestry Resources Management Office In Krabi's Muang district.

Five Porsches were seen driving from Phuket toward the checkpoint at about 100kmh.

The first car tried to slow down and police said Sim's car was the third. He apparently tried to swerve to the left to avoid the second car but his vehicle spun. He was charged with reckless driving causing injury.