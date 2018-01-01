Asia

Singer Michelle Williams reveals she felt suicidal while part of Destiny’s Child
Vietnam warns of floods, landslides after tropical storm Son Tinh hits
Russian tourist allegedly drugged and gang-raped in India, 6 men detained
'It was a miracle': Boys rescued from Thai cave describe 2-week ordeal
Japanese city claiming to be birthplace of ninjas faces ninja shortage
Rapes and beatings: The torments of South Korea's young athletes
Principal in Korea found dead after teacher revealed raping disabled students
Death toll from India building collapse rises to 9
4-year-old girl dies after being left alone in minibus in South Korea's scorching heat
South Korea court orders compensation to victims of 2014 ferry sinking: Yonhap
Thailand cave rescue: Boys wake up at home for first time in weeks
Indian police arrest 18 for repeated rape of 12-year-old girl
Thai cave rescue: Boys to address media on July 18 'to reduce public curiosity'
6-storey building collapses near Delhi: Indian police
Sri Lanka police arrest father for sharing beer with toddler son
Indian girl, 11, raped by 17 men over weeks
Heat blamed for 2 deaths in South Korea last week
Heatwave blankets Japan, kills 14 people over long weekend

