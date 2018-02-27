Single mum in Thailand admits drowning 2-year-old son

A woman has been arrested for allegedly drowning her her two-year-old son after she pushed him into a canal in Nonthaburi on Monday afternoon.

The 21-year-old woman was arrested at 5pm in front of a housing estate in Nonthaburi's Bang Bua Thong district while she waited for a bus to flee, police said.

She was arrested after the body of the toddler was found in Klong Ton Noon in Moo 5 village in Tambon Pimolraj in Bang Bua Thong at 3.30pm. A doctor who checked the body said the boy died about three hours earlier.

Police checked footage from security cameras in the village and saw the woman pulling the boy across a bridge about 100 metres from the spot where his body was found. Later, a camera in front of the village showed that she walked out alone.

She told police that she was under tremendous stress as she had to raise the boy alone because his father left them years ago and did not pay for their care.

She said she led the boy to the canal and pushed him into the water and left, police said.