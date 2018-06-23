Sok Thy Believes Experience Will Tell Against Muay Thai Legend Lerdsila

He may only be 20 years old, but Cambodia’s Sok Thy arrives in ONE Championship with an amazing amount of experience.

The young star will look to bring the lessons he has learned in 269 professional contests into his ONE Super Series bout against one of the legends of Muay Thai, Lerdsila Phuket Top Team, at ONE: PINNACLE OF POWER on Saturday, 23 June in Macau.

Lerdsila, 37, amassed a record of 186-31-5 in Muay Thai and earned Rajadamnern Stadium World Titles in three divisions, as well as Lion Fight, WMC, and WLF Lightweight Muay Thai World Championships during a glittering career.

“Lerdsila is a legend in the sport. He is a great fighter and a great showman,” says Sok Thy.

“My opponent is a very experienced and tricky fighter, so I have to be careful. But also, I need to earn his respect.

“I am a lot younger, so I think I I have a slight advantage there, and I am more active in my fighting career.”

While Sok Thy doesn’t have as many belts and trophies, he does have a huge amount of competitive seasoning that he believes will stand him in good stead against his iconic opponent.

Sok Thy’s career record reads an unbelievable 221-36-12. He has also earned more than half of his career wins by knockout.

His skills helped him to capture the Bayon and PNN Stadium Flyweight Titles.

He has also transitioned his skills to Muay Thai – becoming the first Cambodian to challenge for world titles at the Lumpinee and Channel 7 stadiums.

With experience to spare and the knowledge that his Muay Thai skills are already at a high level, Sok Thy has been training hard to prepare for this match-up.

“Our training starts at 5am,” he explains.

“We run 20 kilometres in the morning, and then at around 7am, we do our normal training – bag work, pad work, clinching, sparring, and conditioning.

“Then we eat, sleep, and wake up at 3pm to repeat it.”

Sok Thy believes that training regimen, plus his own considerable ability, will give him a great chance of success against Lerdsila as the pair make their debuts in ONE Super Series.