Solid food but no TV yet for rescued 8

The eight members of the Mu Pa (wild boars) Academy football club rescued thus far from Tham Luang Cave were in good health mentally and physically, although all had high white blood cell counts and two initially showed indications of pneumonia.

Senior health officials briefed reporters at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital on Tuesday, saying the group would remain under observation at the hospital for at least one week.

"All eight are in good health - no fever as of this morning," said Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr Jessada Chokdamrongsuk.

They showed no signs of problems from their hours-long dive to safety, he said.

All of the boys had shed a kilogram or two while trapped in the cave but were now able to get out of their hospital beds and walk around.

They've received medication to stabilise their white blood cell count, which had risen due to lack of food and being in a cold, damp environment, Jessada said.

The first four footballers brought out, ages 14-16, were taking Vitamin B1 and have doffed the sunglasses they were given to wear full-time to protect their vision.

The four who came out later, ages 12-14, were still wearing sunglasses, he said.

The two found to have signs of pneumonia have reacted well to antibiotics and their fever and coughing were abating, Jessada said.

The boys said they'd seen no bats or other animals inside the cave, but doctors would keep watching for any indications of infectious disease, which might only appear after two days.

"They are also in good mental health, able to talk and appearing cheerful. Some even joked with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha when he visited them on Monday night," Jessada said.

Jessada told reporters the families of the first four boys rescued were also allowed to see them on Monday night, though only through a window.

"If tests turn up no signs of infectious disease, we'll allow their families inside to talk to them, but they'll have to wear protective suits and stay two metres away."

All the kids were to chat on the phone with their families later on Tuesday.

Asked what the first thing boys said was, Jessada said, "They were thankful and happy to be rescued and wanted to go home."

Since being found in the cave, the boys were fed power gels and soft food to build their strength gradually. As of Tuesday morning, they were able to eat normal but mild-tasting food, Jessada said, and "They seem to be hungry often."

Their requests to watch TV have been denied pending consultations with psychiatrists.

