Son hacks father to death over bird in Philippines

ECHAGUE, Isabela - A 19-year-old man killed his father on Tuesday after quarreling over a bird in San Salvador village here, the police said.

Roberto Calungay, 50, died from wounds inflicted by a bolo. Calungay's son Ever Dave was caught while standing over his body.

The two went bird hunting at 10 am in Sitio (subvillage) Matarang in San Salvador village, but Ever Dave set one bird free angering Calungay.

Calungay allegedly struck Ever Dave, leading to a fight. Ever Dave grabbed a bolo and stabbed his father in the head, according to accounts obtained by investigators.

Calungay was unable to defend himself when Ever Dave started hacking him.

A farmer saw the fight and alerted the police. Ever Dave has been detained for parricide and may undergo psychiatric evaluation.