South Korea court orders Japan firm to compensate wartime forced labourers

Lee Choon-shik, a victim of wartime forced labor during the Japanese colonial period, arrives with supporters holding portraits of fellow deceased laborers in Seoul, South Korea, October 30, 2018.

SEOUL - South Korea's top court ruled on Tuesday that Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. should compensate four South Koreans for their forced labour during World War Two when Japan occupied Korea, Yonhap reported.

Nippon Steel 'regrets' South Korea court decision on forced labour

The Supreme Court ordered the company to pay 100 million won (S$121,465) to each of the four plaintiffs.

The court ruled that the former laborers' right to reparation was not terminated by a 1965 treaty normalizing diplomatic ties, rejecting the claim by Tokyo, Yonhap said.

Japan occupied Korea from 1910-45.