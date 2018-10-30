South Korea court orders Japan firm to compensate wartime forced labourers

South Korea court orders Japan firm to compensate wartime forced labourers
Lee Choon-shik, a victim of wartime forced labor during the Japanese colonial period, arrives with supporters holding portraits of fellow deceased laborers in Seoul, South Korea, October 30, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Oct 30, 2018

SEOUL - South Korea's top court ruled on Tuesday that Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. should compensate four South Koreans for their forced labour during World War Two when Japan occupied Korea, Yonhap reported.

The Supreme Court ordered the company to pay 100 million won (S$121,465) to each of the four plaintiffs.

The court ruled that the former laborers' right to reparation was not terminated by a 1965 treaty normalizing diplomatic ties, rejecting the claim by Tokyo, Yonhap said.

Japan occupied Korea from 1910-45.

