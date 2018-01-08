South Korea inspects six banks over clients' virtual currency accounts

Reuters
Jan 08, 2018

SEOUL - South Korea's financial regulator said on Monday (Jan 8) it is jointly carrying out inspections on six local banks that offer virtual currency accounts to institutions.

The joint inspection by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) will check if banks are adhering to anti-money laundering rules and using real names for accounts, FSC Chairman Choi Jong Ku told a press conference.

Officials are also looking at ways to reduce risks associated with cryptocurrency trading in the country, which could include shutting down institutions that use such currencies, Choi said.

