South Korea says it needs to analyse Trump's intentions on an end to joint war games

SEOUL - South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday that it needs to seek clarity on US President Donald Trump's intentions are after he said Washington will stop joint military exercises.
Trump made the remarks after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
"At this point, we need to find out the precise meaning or intentions of President Trump's remarks," a Blue House spokesman said.
