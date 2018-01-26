South Korea says the North may stage 'threatening' military parade on Olympics eve

South Korea says the North may stage 'threatening' military parade on Olympics eve
Korean People's Army (KPA) personnel waving after a military parade in Pyongyang
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Jan 26, 2018

SEOUL - South Korea's Unification Minister said on Friday (Jan 26) that North Korea may stage a "threatening" military parade to mark its new military anniversary on Feb 8, the day before the start of the Winter Olympics, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said.

North Korea announced on Tuesday it would celebrate the founding of its military on Feb. 8, which is typically marked with a large military parade.

Minister Cho Myoung Gyun said in a lecture in Seoul that the North is preparing an anniversary event in Pyongyang involving "large-scale" military forces and weapons, Yonhap said.

More about

NORTH KOREA South Korea
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement