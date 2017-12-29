South Korea seizes Hong Kong ship for oil transfer to North: Seoul

Seoul - South Korea briefly seized and inspected a Hong Kong-registered ship in October for transferring oil products to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, a foreign ministry official said Friday.
The ship, which was chartered by a Taiwanese company and carrying around 600 tonnes of oil products from South Korea's Yeosu port, transferred part of its cargo to a North Korean vessel, a spokesman for Seoul's foreign ministry said.
