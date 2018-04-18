South Korean customs looking into Korean Air 'nut rage' family for not paying duties on luxury goods

Cho Hyun Min is under investigation by police for possible assault after it was reported she threw water at people during a business meeting while her older sister Heather Cho, made headlines over a notorious"nut rage" incident in 2014.

SEOUL - South Korea's customs agency is looking into accusations that the youngest daughter of Korean Air's chairman, and other family members, did not pay customs duties on luxury goods brought into the country, the agency said on Wednesday (April 18).

Ms Cho Hyun Min, a senior vice-president of Korean Air, is already under investigation by police for possible assault after it was reported she threw water at people during a business meeting.

Ms Cho previously told a South Korean TV channel that she"pushed" a cup of water but did not throw it at anyone's face, as media had reported.

Ms Cho, also known as Ms Emily Cho, is the second daughter of the Korean Air chairman to infuriate the public with petulant behaviour.

Her older sister, Ms Heather Cho, made headlines over a notorious"nut rage" incident in 2014, when she lost her temper over the way she was served nuts in first class and ordered the Korean Air plane to return to its gate at a New York airport.

Since the controversy arose surrounding Ms Emily Cho, there have been claims on social media and a local media story citing an unnamed Korean Air employee saying she and other members of the chairman's family bought luxury goods abroad then brought them into South Korea without paying customs tax.

The Korea Customs Service said although the matter is not an official investigation yet, the agency will seek to confirm facts and open an investigation if needed.