South Korean opposition lawmaker embroiled in bribery scandal found dead

Three-term lawmaker Rep. Roh Hoe-chan of the minor opposition Justice Party was found dead in front of an apartment building in Jung-gu, Seoul, Monday.

According to police, an apartment security guard found Roh lying dead in front of an apartment building and called police at 9:38 a.m. Roh's jacket and a wallet with a note were found on the staircase between the 17th and 18th floors of the apartment building, according to police.

Roh appears to have jumped to his death, police said.

In the note, Lee admitted to having received money from a figure related to the opinion-rigging scandal involving power blogger "Druking," but added it was not related to illicit solicitations, according to police. Lee also apologised to his family in the note.

Roh has been under investigation after an aide to the power blogger testified he gave bribes of some 50 million won (S$60,443) to Roh.