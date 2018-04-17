South Korea's Air Busan cabin crew under fire for allegedly mocking passengers

SEOUL - South Korean low-cost carrier Air Busan, a subsidiary of Asiana Airlines, came under fire on Tuesday (April 17) after a flight attendant uploaded a photo to her social media account allegedly mocking passengers.

The flight attendant was aboard a plane heading for Busan from Jeju Island three months ago and uploaded a photo of passengers to her Instagram account on Saturday.

She added a caption: "All same permed hair (feat. Omegi rice-cake 400 boxes)."

The identity of the flight attendant was not revealed.

Her colleagues left comments such as "looks like a broccoli farm", "is this plane heading to China?" and "they are all ajumma (middle-aged women)."

Immediately after the controversy surfaced online, Air Busan posted a letter of apology from the flight attendant in question to its official social media account.

"I was careless and thought a photo showing the back of the passengers does not violate the portrait rights," said the flight attendant.

"I also apologise for uploading inappropriate text, making many people feel unpleasant. I know I did wrong and my behaviour is inexcusable."

Air Busan will take strict action following the improper conduct and introduce regular ethics education for all employees, an official from the airline said.