South Korea's Moon says 'comfort women' deal with Japan seriously flawed, cannot solve issue

PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Dec 28, 2017

SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae In said on Thursday (Dec 28) that a 2015 agreement with Japan over South Korean "comfort women" was seriously flawed and urged follow-up measures to resolve the issue.

Mr Moon said the 2015 agreement "cannot solve" the comfort women issue, the Blue House said in a statement.

Mr Moon's comments follow South Korea's announcement on Wednesday that the 2015 deal with Japan over South Korean "comfort women" forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels failed to meet the victims' needs, throwing ties into doubt as both countries seek to rein in North Korea.

People in Seoul sit around a statue of a "comfort woman" during a performance event commemorating the death of eight former sex slaves.Photo: AFP

