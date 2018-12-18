This Southeast Asian country has the most holidays -- sadly, it's not Singapore

Malaysia has taken the top spot in a list that ranks the number of public holidays designated for 2019 across Southeast Asian countries.

It has the highest number of public holidays, with 50 days.

Second place is occupied by Cambodia with 31 days. Thailand follows with 26 days in some of its provinces, while the country technically has 20 national holidays. Myanmar residents are set to enjoy 25 public holidays and the Philippines rounds up the top five with 21 days.

Indonesia placed sixth with 20 days, followed consecutively by Brunei with 19 days, Singapore with 14 and Laos with 13. Meanwhile, Vietnam had the least number of public holidays at just 11 days.

