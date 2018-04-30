Spanish tourist dies while rescuing family from drowning in Bali

A Spanish man, identified as Francisco Miguel Garcia Perez, 53, died on Saturday while on vacation in Nusa Ceningan, a small islet off Bali. Perez died after he was swept away by a heavy current when trying to rescue his wife and children from drowning.

Nusa Penida Police chief Comr. I Ketut Suastika told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that the incident happened at around 11 a.m. at Secret Beach, Nusa Ceningan island, Nusa Penida subdistrict, Klungkung regency.

"The victim and his wife and two sons were swimming. Suddenly a heavy current swept his wife and two sons away. He tried to rescue them. However, he became exhausted and was dragged by the current," Suastika said.

Perez was spotted by another foreign tourist who was having lunch at a beach side restaurant. He was taken to the beach using a traditional fishing boat, before being brought to a local community health center in Jungutbatu village. A doctor declared that Perez had died when his body arrived at the health center.

The victim's wife and two sons lived. "The victim's body has been sent to Sanglah morgue by boat," Suastika said.