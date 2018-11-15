Sri Lanka has no PM or Cabinet after no-confidence vote: Speaker

Sri Lanka has no PM or Cabinet after no-confidence vote: Speaker
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Nov 15, 2018

COLOMBO - The Speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament, Mr Karu Jayasuriya, on Thursday (Nov 15) said that in his view the country did not have a prime minister or Cabinet after Wednesday's no-confidence vote.

The Parliament passed the no-confidence motion against recently appointed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his government, with the backing of 122 lawmakers from the 225-member legislature.

However, President Maithripala Sirisena in a letter to the Speaker said he cannot accept the no-confidence vote as the Speaker appeared to have ignored the Constitution, parliamentary procedure and traditions.

President Sirisena, who triggered the crisis by firing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and naming Mr Rajapaksa to the job late last month, dissolved Parliament last week and ordered elections as a way to break the deadlock.

But the Supreme Court ordered a suspension of that decree on Tuesday until it had heard petitions challenging the move as unconstitutional.

More about

Politics and Government
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement