A woman in Colombo, Sri Lanka, delivered a healthy baby while in a coma two weeks ago, Makkal Osai reported.

The young woman reportedly fell in her bathroom and hit her head six months ago while she was three months pregnant.

Her pregnancy proceeded as normal, and she eventually delivered a baby boy on July 14 under the close supervision of her doctors.

After the delivery, she regained consciousness and is now able to hold her newborn son.