Stationary car kills 55-year-old cabby on Hong Kong expressway

A Hong Kong taxi driver was killed on Sunday and a woman behind the wheel of another car was injured when the cab ploughed into her stationary vehicle on an expressway in Shau Kei Wan.

The smash took place on the Island Eastern Corridor outside Aldrich Bay at about 5am after a car broke down and came to a stop in the slow lane with its hazard lights on.

The incident is the city's second fatal car crash in just one month involving a stationary vehicle.

The 55-year-old cabby was sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where he was certified dead. He was not carrying a passenger at the time of the crash.

A 36-year-old woman behind the wheel of the stationary car suffered minor injuries to her head and foot, and was also sent to hospital. Her male passenger was unhurt and assisted police at the scene with their investigations.

On November 30 a coach carrying passengers to Hong Kong International Airport rammed into a taxi pulled over at the side of a road in Tsing Yi. Five people were killed and 32 were injured in that crash.

5 dead, 32 injured in Hong Kong coach crash Open gallery









This article was first published on South China Morning Post. Permission required for reproduction.